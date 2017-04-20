Wizards' John Wall: Scores game-high 32 in Game 2 win

Wall recorded 32 points (9-20 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 12-15 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 109-101 Game 2 win over the Hawks.

Wall was engaged in a testy point guard duel with Hawks' guard Dennis Schroder for much of the night which he decidedly won. Not only did his team win, he also posted more points, assists and rebounds. Wall has taken his postseason game to a new level this year with back-to-back 32 point games.