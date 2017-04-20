Wizards' John Wall: Scores game-high 32 in Game 2 win
Wall recorded 32 points (9-20 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 12-15 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 109-101 Game 2 win over the Hawks.
Wall was engaged in a testy point guard duel with Hawks' guard Dennis Schroder for much of the night which he decidedly won. Not only did his team win, he also posted more points, assists and rebounds. Wall has taken his postseason game to a new level this year with back-to-back 32 point games.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Sets new career playoff high with 32 points•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Not listed on injury report Sunday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Out Wednesday vs. Heat•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Out Monday vs. Pistons•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Game-time call Monday with sore quad•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Drains four threes Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...