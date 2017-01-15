Wizards' John Wall: Scores team-high 25 in win vs. 76ers

Wall recorded 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 30 minutes during a 109-93 win over the 76ers on Saturday.

Wall bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Celtics on Wednesday to lead the team in scoring in an efficient and balanced performance. He came into Saturday's contest with wrist and pinkie injury concerns but those concerns didn't manifest themselves on the court as he knocked in the most three-pointers he's made since Dec. 16. While his shot hasn't been great lately, Wall is still averaging 11.2 assists per game over the last five outings and he has had at least one steal in each game since Nov. 19, showing the value he provides even when the shot isn't falling.