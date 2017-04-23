Wizards' John Wall: Scores team-high 29 in Game 3 loss

Wall scored 29 points (10-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 116-98 Game 3 loss to the Hawks.

It was actually his worst performance of the series so far in terms of points and assists, as Wall continues to put together some very impressive postseason numbers. Expect him to continue filling up the stat sheet as the Wizards look to get back in the win column Monday.