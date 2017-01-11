Wizards' John Wall: Secures 23rd double-double Tuesday

Wall submitted 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in a 101-99 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

Wall's jumper with 5.9 seconds remaining gave the Wizards the win, lifting the team above .500 for the first time this season. As usual, the point guard also excelled at setting up his teammates, aiding him to his 23rd double-double of the season. He's tied for ninth place in the league in that category, and ranks third among point guards, with only James Harden (33) and Russell Westbrook (30) having recorded more double-doubles.