Wizards' John Wall: Sets new career playoff high with 32 points

Wall scored a game-high 32 points (12-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 14 assists, four rebounds and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 Game 1 win over the Hawks.

The 32 points set a new career playoff high for Wall, while the double-double was his eighth in postseason play. The point guard took control of the game in the third quarter, scoring 15 of his points and giving the Wizards a lead they wouldn't relinquish. After averaging a career-high 23.1 points per game during the regular season, Wall seems intent on finding another gear in a potentially winnable Eastern Conference playoffs.