Wizards' John Wall: Sprints to another double-double Monday
Wall recorded 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes Monday in a 91-101 loss to Houston.
Wall kicked it into high gear against the Rockets, repeatedly racing them down the court before their defense could get settled. Monday's game marks the 21st of the season for perhaps the most athletic pass-first point guard in the league. However, Wall continues to struggle with his outside shot, especially on the road. He's now shooting just 19.0 percent from three on the road versus 40.6 percent from deep during home games.
