Wizards' John Wall: Team-high 36 points Wednesday

Wall put up 36 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 111-105 victory over the Pacers.

Wall took over the game after Bradley Beal (ankle) left Wednesday's contest, and neared a triple-double but was forced to settle for his 18th double-double of the young season. Wall is in the midst of the best season of his career, as he's been able to dramatically increase his scoring output along with his shooting efficiency. If Beal is forced to miss any time, Wall will likely have the ball in his hands even more, making him an even more dangerous fantasy player.