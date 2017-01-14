Wizards' John Wall: Will play Saturday vs. 76ers
Wall (wrist, pinkie) will play in Saturday's game versus the 76ers, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Wall was unable to practice Friday, as swelling in his wrist and an injured pinkie finger kept him sidelined. After an original probable designation for Saturday's game, Wall will indeed play in the contest. It should be noted that he shot just 4-of-21 from the floor in Wednesday's game versus the Celtics, so his shot still may be affected due to the injury. However, he will presumably take on his usual workload, and figures to continue handing out plenty of assists.
