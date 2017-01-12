Wizards' John Wall: X-rays on pinkie and wrist return negative, MRI possibly on tap

Wall underwent X-rays on both his pinkie and wrist after Wednesday's game that returned negative, and he may follow that up with MRIs on Thursday, J. Michael of CSN Mid Atlantic reports.

Wall's major struggles from the field Wednesday (4-12 FG, 0-5 3pt, 1-2 FT) in finishing with just nine points may be explained partially by this news. He added 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and a block to his ledger, producing in other areas during his off night shooting. More information on his injury will likely arise in the coming days, shedding light on his availability for Saturday's contest against the 76ers.