Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Cleared to practice

Oubre (knee) has been cleared to resume practicing after receiving a platelet procedure on his right knee in mid-May, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports. "I did my first, official, real, hard workout today. It went well. I feel no pain. I feel great" Oubre said.

Oubre continued to grow as a player last season, which was his second year in the league. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds across 20.3 minutes per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from downtown. While his offense is still certainly a work in progress, he demonstrated he's more than capable of holding his own on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the playoffs. While his fantasy value isn't particularly high, due to his lack of offensive production and being stuck behind Otto Porter and Bradley Beal in the pecking order, Oubre made for a nice flier in DFS when the Wizards were dealing with injuries to their starting five.