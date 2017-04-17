Oubre did not practice Monday and is considered day-to-day with a knee injury.

Oubre played 19 minutes and scored 11 points off the bench in Monday's Game 1 win over the Hawks, and this is the first report of him being bothered by a knee injury. Washington and Atlanta don't play again until Wednesday, so the expectation is that the small forward will be ready to go by then, but his status is still worth monitoring over the next couple of days.