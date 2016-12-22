Oubre is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Oubre recently missed a game with a concussion and appears to have caught the injury bug again, as he's now dealing with back spasms. If he's unable to return to Wednesday's game, he can tentatively be considered questionable heading into Friday's matchup with the Bucks. We should see his status updated in the near future, but he's currently scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), with three rebounds and a turnover across eight minutes.