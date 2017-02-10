Oubre is expected to move back to a bench role Friday against the Pacers, CSN Mid-Atlantic's J. Michael reports.

After missing Wednesday's overtime win over the Nets with a sore right calf, Markieff Morris took part in shootaround Friday morning and indicated he'll play later in the evening, so it appears likely will take back his normal starting role, leaving no room on the top unit for Oubre. Despite receiving 33 minutes as the starting small forward Wednesday, Oubre was a non-entity, scoring no points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and one steal. Look for Oubre's minutes to drop back to the 22-to-28 range now that Morris is back in action.