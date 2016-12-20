Oubre (concussion) recorded five points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in Monday's 107-105 win over the Pacers.

Oubre missed just one game with the concussion and immediately reclaim his role as the Wizards' top option off the bench, finishing as the team's minutes leader among reserves. The 21-year-old had seen 40- and 34-minute workloads in his preceding two games, but Markieff Morris sat out of those contests with injury and was limited by foul trouble in the other. With the Wizards' starting five now at full health, Oubre may have to settle for reduced playing time going forward.