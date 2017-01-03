Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scoreless through 23 minutes
Oubre had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes Monday in a 91-101 loss to Houston.
Oubre has not made the strides Washington hoped for when they drafted him prior to last season. Monday marks the eighth-straight game Oubre failed to crack double digits in the scoring column, despite averaging 20.3 minutes per game over that period.
