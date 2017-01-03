Oubre had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes Monday in a 91-101 loss to Houston.

Oubre has not made the strides Washington hoped for when they drafted him prior to last season. Monday marks the eighth-straight game Oubre failed to crack double digits in the scoring column, despite averaging 20.3 minutes per game over that period.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola