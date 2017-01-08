Oubre recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during the Wizards' 107-101 win against the Bucks on Sunday.

Oubre matched career highs in made field goals and three-pointers, and the sophomore earned 25 minutes or more for the eighth time through 34 appearances. After averaging 15.3 minutes in 16 games during October and November, Oubre averaged 22.1 minutes per night in December, and has exceeded that in three of the first four games to begin January. However, he is still too inconsistent to be relied on outside of the deepest fantasy leagues.