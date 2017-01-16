Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 18 points off the bench in win
Oubre posted 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block across 28 minutes in Monday's 120-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
Oubre got big minutes off the bench thanks to the blowout, and he was able to take advantage, coming within one point of his scoring season-high. Monday marked Oubre's second 15-plus point game in his last five contests, but with a 5.8 points per game average, Oubre can't be counted on in fantasy settings.
More News
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 17 points in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scoreless through 23 minutes•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Struggles in Wednesday's victory•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Leaves game with back spasms Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Plays 19 minutes in return from concussion•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Will play Monday•