Oubre posted 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block across 28 minutes in Monday's 120-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

Oubre got big minutes off the bench thanks to the blowout, and he was able to take advantage, coming within one point of his scoring season-high. Monday marked Oubre's second 15-plus point game in his last five contests, but with a 5.8 points per game average, Oubre can't be counted on in fantasy settings.