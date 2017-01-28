Oubre registered four points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three steals, two assists, one rebound and one block across 30 minutes during a 112-86 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Oubre received 30 minutes for the second straight game in the blowout victory but struggled mightily to find his shot. He had scored in double figures in the four previous games, his best such stretch of the season. Oubre is averaging 23.8 minutes per game so far in January, which would be the most minutes he's seen across any month this season. His value doesn't stretch too high, but it appears to be trending up despite the poor performance Friday.