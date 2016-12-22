Oubre struggled in Wednesday's 107-97 win over the Bulls, posting four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and two turnovers across 22 minutes.

Oubre has struggled over his last two games since sitting out with a concussion, combining to shoot just 3-for-12 from the field and 0-for-4 from the three-point line for nine points. Fellow wing Otto Porter was forced early from Wednesday's contest with back spasms, so Oubre could be in line for added minutes moving forward if that forces him to miss time. That said, Oubre will need to be a much bigger threat offensively in order to be a more valuable fantasy contributor moving forward.