Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Struggles in Wednesday's victory
Oubre struggled in Wednesday's 107-97 win over the Bulls, posting four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and two turnovers across 22 minutes.
Oubre has struggled over his last two games since sitting out with a concussion, combining to shoot just 3-for-12 from the field and 0-for-4 from the three-point line for nine points. Fellow wing Otto Porter was forced early from Wednesday's contest with back spasms, so Oubre could be in line for added minutes moving forward if that forces him to miss time. That said, Oubre will need to be a much bigger threat offensively in order to be a more valuable fantasy contributor moving forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Leaves game with back spasms Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Plays 19 minutes in return from concussion•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Will play Monday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Questionable to play Monday vs. Pacers•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Ruled out Sunday vs. Clippers•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Moves back to bench vs. Pistons•