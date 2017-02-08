Oubre will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Markieff Morris is dealing with a calf injury and has been ruled out, which allows Oubre to jump into the starting five. Oubre was already averaging 24.7 minutes in three February games, but he could see that workload jump into the 30's while working with the top unit. A temporary jump in production can be expected, so Oubre can be entered into consideration for a temporary punt play until Morris is healthy.