Wizards' Marcin Gortat: 12 points, 12 boards in win

Gortat put up 12 points (6-12 FG), 12 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during a 113-110 win over New York on Thursday.

Gortat continues to put in work on the glass. He's failed to grab at least 10 boards in just two of his last 13 games, and has eight double-doubles over that stretch. Although he's 32 years old, Gortat is averaging a career-high 11.6 rebounds per game this season.