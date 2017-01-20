Wizards' Marcin Gortat: 12 points, 12 boards in win
Gortat put up 12 points (6-12 FG), 12 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during a 113-110 win over New York on Thursday.
Gortat continues to put in work on the glass. He's failed to grab at least 10 boards in just two of his last 13 games, and has eight double-doubles over that stretch. Although he's 32 years old, Gortat is averaging a career-high 11.6 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Puts up 10 points, 12 boards Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Perfect from field in win vs. Timberwolves•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles against short-handed Rockets•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Goes off for another big double-double•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Contributes 14 points, 11 boards in win over Bulls•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Season-high 21 points Monday•