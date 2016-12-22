Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Contributes 14 points, 11 boards in win over Bulls

Gortat contributed 14 points (7-9 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 107-97 win over Chicago.

Gortat was his usual efficient self as he tallied his 16th double-double of the season against the Bulls. With Ian Mahinimi (knee) not expected to return until some time in February, Washington will be forced to continue to rely heavily on Gortat, who is averaging 37.2 minutes per game so far in December.