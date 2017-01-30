Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-double in Sunday's win

Gortat scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 107-94 win over the Pelicans.

It's Gortat's second straight double-double, eighth in January and 26th of the season, putting him on pace to top last season's career best of 41. As long as John Wall and Bradley Beal are launching shots from the outside, Gortat will have plenty of misses he can grab and put back to keep his fantasy value afloat.