Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles against short-handed Rockets

Gortat posted 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and a steal during 40 minutes of action Monday in a 91-101 loss to Houston.

With Houston's Clint Capela still resting a broken fibula, and with defensive ace Patrick Beverly out with wrist pain, Gortat went to work. Montrezl Harrell, despite his vicious intentions in the painted area, stands just 6'8, and Ryan Anderson isn't exactly known for his interior defense. Gortat feasted on the glass, gobbling up four offensive rebounds, his fourth-highest total of the season. His pick-and-roll with John Wall also looked crisp as usual.