Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles, misses one shot Friday

Gortat recorded 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during a 112-86 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Gortat had an extremely well-rounded performance in securing a double-double after he had failed to do so over the previous three games. He also swiped a season-high three steals in the win and went 7-of-8 from the field for the second consecutive game. Gortat has missed a combined three shots over the past three contests and is now averaging 11.4 points on a career-best 59.2 percent shooting, a career-best 11.4 rebounds and 1.0 block per game so far this season.

