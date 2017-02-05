Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Fifth straight double-double Saturday
Gortat scored 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 17 rebounds and a block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 win over the Pelicans.
While the Wizards' backcourt gets most of the attention, Gortat has had a bit of a career resurgence this season as well, and the 32-year-old is on pace for career highs in minutes (34.5) and boards (11.5) per game as well as field goal percentage (60.0).
More News
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Records fourth straight double-double•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles, misses one shot Friday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: 12 points, 12 boards in win•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Puts up 10 points, 12 boards Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Perfect from field in win vs. Timberwolves•