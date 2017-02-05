Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Fifth straight double-double Saturday

Gortat scored 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 17 rebounds and a block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 win over the Pelicans.

While the Wizards' backcourt gets most of the attention, Gortat has had a bit of a career resurgence this season as well, and the 32-year-old is on pace for career highs in minutes (34.5) and boards (11.5) per game as well as field goal percentage (60.0).

