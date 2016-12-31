Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Goes off for another big double-double

Gortat contributed 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in a 118-95 win over the Nets on Friday.

With a season high of 21 points, Gortat isn't really capable of posting explosive scoring outings, but he's been a remarkably steady source of double-double production throughout the campaign. Thanks to career highs in rebounding (11.8 per game) and field-goal percentage (57.3%), Gortat has rattled off 18 double-doubles in 32 appearances, putting him on pace to surpass last season's total of 41.