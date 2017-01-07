Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Perfect from field in win vs. Timberwolves
Gortat went for 19 points (9-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 33 minutes during a 112-105 win against Minnesota on Friday.
It was somewhat surprisingly the first game this season in which Gortat has been perfect from the field. He also managed to pick up his fifth consecutive double-double and blocked three shots, his best total since Nov. 28. Gortat has been awesome over the past five games, with averages of 15.2 points on 62.7 percent shooting, 13.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 block per game.
