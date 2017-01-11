Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Puts up 10 points, 12 boards Tuesday
Gortat scored 10 points (5-8 FG) and added 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in a 101-99 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.
Despite notching another double-double, Gortat's performance was somewhat disappointing compared to his recent production. In Sunday's win over the Bucks, he broke a five-game double-double streak during which he averaged 15.2 points and 13.8 boards per game. By those standards, Tuesday's performance was good, but not great. Either way, Gortat is having an excellent season, and is on pace to set career highs in rebound, assists and field-goal percentage.
