Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Records fourth straight double-double
Gortat scored 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 FT) and added 14 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-108 win over the Lakers.
Gortat is on an insanely efficient shooting streak, going 42-52 from the field over his past six games, or 80.8 percent. He has logged four straight double-doubles, and has scored double-digits in seven of his last eight. Gortat is having one of his best all-around seasons, and his value right now is as high as it has been all season.
