Wizards' Marcin Gortat: To again see limited minutes

Gortat will have his minutes limited Wednesday against the Heat, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

For the second straight game, Gortat will have his minutes monitored as the Wizards turn their attention toward the postseason, which begins this weekend. Expect the center to start and play roughly 20 minutes, meaning his upside as a DFS play will be relatively limited.

