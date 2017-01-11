Thornton (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Tuesday's 101-99 win over the Bulls.

Thornton hasn't played in any of the past three games, as it seems he's fallen behind John Wall, Bradley Beal, Kelly Oubre, Trey Burke and even undrafted rookie Sheldon McClellan in the backcourt pecking order. The veteran can often fill it up in the scoring column when given minutes, but since that isn't happening at the moment, he can largely be ignored in the fantasy realm.