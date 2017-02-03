Thornton (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 116-108 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Thornton hasn't appeared in any of the Wizards' last 15 games, as he's fallen behind rookies Tomas Satoransky and Sheldon McClellan in the pecking order at shooting guard off the bench. Since Thornton will be a free agent this summer and doesn't appear to have much of a future with the Wizards, don't be surprised if the team looks to trade him away prior to the deadline.