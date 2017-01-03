Wizards' Markieff Morris: Comes up empty from outside against Houston
Morris put up 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block over 32 minutes Monday in a 91-101 loss to the Rockets.
Despite never shooting over 35 percent from three in a full season for his career, Markieff Morris now finds himself tasked with spacing the floor for a Wizards team desperate for shooting. Other than Bradley Beal and the occasionally-can't-miss Otto Porter, Washington doesn't feature a single outside threat, and Morris is ill-fitted for the role.
