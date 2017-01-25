Wizards' Markieff Morris: Double-double in Tuesday's win

Morris scored 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 Ft) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 win over the Celtics.

With the Wizards' backcourt duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal combining for 58 points, Morris handled his secondary role well, recording his fifth double-double of the season and fourth in the last 10 games while also scoring at least 19 points for the third straight contest. He's on pace for a career high in boards, but unless one of Beal or Wall get hurt, it's hard to see his usage on offense increasing despite his recent scoring surge.