Wizards' Markieff Morris: Erupts for season-high 26 points in return

Morris (calf) returned to the court and recorded 26 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during a 112-107 win over the Pacers on Friday.

After a one-game absence, Morris returned in a big way with a season-high 26 points, which tied John Wall for a team high. He also tallied a double-double and matched a season high with three three-pointers made. It's safe to assume that the calf injury isn't something to worry about going forward after this performance.

