Wizards' Markieff Morris: Posts 20 points, 10 boards in Sunday's win

Morris supplied 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 38 minutes during the Wizards' 107-101 victory versus the Bucks on Sunday.

Morris recorded his second double-double of the season on Sunday, and it was his third performance with 10 or more rebounds. The 27-year-old forward hasn't shot the ball well on a regular basis in 2016-17, but he has now scored in double digits during eight straight games while connecting on 51.7 percent from the field.

