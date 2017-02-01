Wizards' Markieff Morris: Records 24-point 10-rebound double-double
Morris scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added 10 rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 117-101 win over the Knicks.
Morris was already having the best rebounding season of his career, by far, yet he continues to improve in this area. He is averaging 6.8 on the season, 8.6 in January, and 9.6 over the second half of the month. He is also riding a bit of a scoring hot streak, reaching at least 19 points in five of his last six.
