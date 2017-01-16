Wizards' Markieff Morris: Records double-double Monday
Morris recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes in Monday's 120-101 win over the Blazers.
Morris took advantage of a floundering Blazers team, playing his best game of the season and filling the stat sheet in every category. The double-double was Morris's third of the season and second in his past five games, and his five assists were a season-high. He will face a tough interior matchup against Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
