Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 19 in Saturday's loss
Morris scored 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Pistons.
In a battle between the Morris twins it was Marcus, not Markieff, who ended up on top. The Wizards' forward has been impressive on the glass lately, however, averaging 8.4 boards per night in 11 January contests while recording at least five rebounds in every game.
