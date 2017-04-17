Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 21 in Game 1 win
Morris scored 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 Game 1 win over the Hawks.
Making his postseason debut after 448 career regular-season games, Morris came through with a big performance at both ends of the court. The Wizards' offense flows through their backcourt, but Morris should still see enough usage to be productive after setting career highs in rebounds, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage this season.
