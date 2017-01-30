Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 21 in Sunday's win
Morris scored 21 points (9-20 FG, 3-3 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds and an assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-94 win over the Pelicans.
He continues to do some impressive work on the glass, averaging 8.5 boards a game in January and never recording fewer than five rebounds in a game during that stretch. Coming into 2016-17, Morris' previous career high was 6.2 rebounds a game, but he is well on his way to shattering that mark.
