Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 23 in win Monday

Morris posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes of play in Monday's 109-99 win over the Hornets.

With averages of 18 points on 50 percent from the field and 9.6 rebounds per game over his last five contests, Morris is playing his best basketball of the year. He and the Wizards will face the Celtics on Tuesday, and he will look to make up for his poor 6-for-21 shooting night in a loss to the Celtics earlier in the month.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola