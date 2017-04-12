Wizards' Markieff Morris: Sitting out Wednesday
Morris will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
The Wizards will sit Morris, Brad Beal and John Wall for the regular season finale, while Marcin Gortat and Otto Porter will see limited minutes. Expect Jason Smith and Bojan Bogdanovic to both benefit from Morris' absence, while Morris will return to his usual starting role for Game 1 of the postseason.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Set for limited minutes•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 21 points in Saturday's return•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Saturday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Questionable Saturday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Out Thursday vs. Knicks with sore ankle•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Listed as starter Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...