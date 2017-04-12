Wizards' Markieff Morris: Sitting out Wednesday

Morris will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

The Wizards will sit Morris, Brad Beal and John Wall for the regular season finale, while Marcin Gortat and Otto Porter will see limited minutes. Expect Jason Smith and Bojan Bogdanovic to both benefit from Morris' absence, while Morris will return to his usual starting role for Game 1 of the postseason.

