Wizards' Markieff Morris: Tallies 19 points, three steals Tuesday

Morris put up 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals and two assists across 22 minutes in a 101-99 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

Morris battled foul trouble and saw far less minutes than normal, but his scoring surge continued against a shorthanded Bulls squad, as he hit double figures for the ninth game in a row, and the 18th time in the last 20 games. That kind of consistency has been a beacon of light for fantasy owners, with Morris bringing further value for his work on the defensive end. He's now tallied three steals in back-to-back games, bringing his average up to 1.2 per game on the season, which matches a career high.