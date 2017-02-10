Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Friday vs. Pacers
Morris (calf) said he will play Friday night against the Pacers, J. Michael of CSNMidAtlantic.com reports.
Morris was sidelined for Wednesday's overtime victory over the Nets but will return to the court Friday night. The team has yet to announce if he will return to the starting lineup, but look for more information to come out closer to tip. If he does see his minutes closely monitored look for Kelly Oubre to see increased action.
