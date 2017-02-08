Wizards' Markieff Morris: Won't play Wednesday vs. Nets

Morris has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Nets with a calf injury.

When exactly Morris suffered from a calf injury, or how serious it is, is currently unknown, so consider the power forward questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers. In his absence, Kelly Oubre will get the start and likely see a heavier dose of minutes with the Wizards going to smaller lineups. In the only other game Oubre started this season, he played 40 minutes and recorded 15 points and six rebounds.