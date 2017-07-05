Young signed a two-way deal with the Wizards on Wednesday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Young, an undrafted rookie, averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 33.2 minutes per game during his 2016-17 senior season at Pitt. The two-way contract will put him in the G-League for the majority of the year, but he can spend up to 45 days in the NBA with the Wizards.