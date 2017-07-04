Wizards' Mike Scott: Agrees to deal with Washington
Scott agreed Tuesday with the Wizards on a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
Scott will provide the Wizards with some insurance at forward in the event that the team is unable to retain restricted free agent Otto Porter, who has generated interest from a number of teams. The 28-year-old Scott, who grew up near the Washington, D.C. area, was a key rotation player for the Hawks from 2013-14 through 2015-16, but saw his role take a hit last season after returning from a knee procedure, as he appeared in just 18 games and shot 28.8 percent from the field before he was traded to the Suns and subsequently waived Feb. 15. Scott will likely need to perform well in training camp to secure a spot on the opening night roster, but if he proves healthy and starts flashing an outside shot again, he could end up being a regular option off the bench for coach Scott Brooks.
