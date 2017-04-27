Porter scored 17 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT) with five rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 103-99 Game 5 win over the Hawks.

Porter was Washington's most efficient scorer on the day scoring a majority of his points from the charity stripe. His 17 points were a series-high, and he has now pushed his post-season average into double-digits with 10.2 points per game.